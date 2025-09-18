 Skip navigation
Drew Brees will work as a guest analyst for Fox this weekend

  
Published September 18, 2025 02:49 PM

Drew Brees is gradually working his way back into the broadcasting business.

After exiting NBC following one season, Brees will be calling one of the Christmas games on Netflix. This weekend, he’ll serve as a guest analyst on the Fox pregame shows, via Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal.

Brees worked on NBC’s Football Night in America in 2021. He called Notre Dame games and was in the booth for a pair of NFL games.

“I chuckle because even as I look at the landscape right now, I mean, I have so much respect for a lot of guys in the booth right now, but I’d step in the booth right now and be a top-three guy,” Brees told Dan Patrick last month. “Like, without question. And then you give me a few years, and I could be the best.”

Brees presumably could get regular work on one of Fox or CBS crews, if he wanted that. It would give him reps, along with a chance to prove that he would be one of the best. Then, in time, he’d possibly be in position for one of the top jobs.

As it stands, a game here and a studio appearance there will make it hard to establish the kind of foothold he’ll need to rise to the top of the profession. It’s not impossible, but it’d be a lot easier if he were a regular presence on NFL broadcasts.