Drew Lock has resumed throwing, confident he’ll be ready for regular season

Giants quarterback Drew Lock had to leave last Thursday’s preseason opener earlier than expected, but it doesn’t look like it will be long before he’s back in the saddle.

Head coach Brian Daboll said on Sunday that the team will not be signing another quarterback due to Lock’s injury, which was a good sign that the team expected to have Lock back from his hip contusion and strained oblique soon. On Monday, Lock said he’s resumed throwing and that he’s confident he’ll be good to go ahead of the first week of the regular season.

“I’ve been getting better every day,” Lock said, via Charlotte Carroll of the team’s website. “Me and Dabes have talked, not ruling out the possibility of playing [in the preseason]. Go out there, throw, see how it feels. Keep doing that. We did it today, we’re gonna do it tomorrow, the next day, the next day.”

Lock is expected to be the backup to Daniel Jones this season with Tommy DeVito in line for the No. 3 job. Jones is set to play this week in his first game action since tearing his ACL last season.