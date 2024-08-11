Giants plan to play Daniel Jones this week, won’t sign another quarterback right now

The Giants think it is time for Daniel Jones to return to the lineup.

Head coach Brian Daboll said at a Sunday press conference that the team plans to have Jones make the start at quarterback against the Texans in their second preseason game. Jones sat out the opener, so this would be his first game action since tearing his ACL in Week Nine last season.

Drew Lock started the first preseason game for the Giants, but left with a hip injury and strained oblique after a hit in the first quarter. Daboll said after the game that the Giants might sign another quarterback, but said on Sunday that they don’t plan on doing that right now even though Lock will miss some practice time.

That leaves Tommy DeVito as the other quarterback behind Jones and the Giants will be hoping that they don’t need to turn DeVito’s way any earlier than planned.