Drew Lock leaves after hit in first quarter

The Giants were forced to use several quarterbacks last season due to injury and they had to make another change in the first quarter of Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Lions.

Drew Lock started for the Giants and he left after taking a hit while delivering an incompletion on the team’s third offensive possession. Tommy DeVito replaced Lock and remained in the game for the next drive.

Lock remained on the sideline, so there doesn’t appear to be concern that he suffered a serious injury. He is set to be the backup to Daniel Jones, who did not play Thursday as he continues to work back from last year’s torn ACL.

Lock was 4-of-10 for 17 yards and an interception. He was also sacked once and pressured multiple times during his brief appearance.

UPDATE 8:01 p.m. ET: The Giants say Lock has a hip injury and is questionable to return.