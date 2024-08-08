 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drew Lock leaves after hit in first quarter

  
Published August 8, 2024 07:58 PM

The Giants were forced to use several quarterbacks last season due to injury and they had to make another change in the first quarter of Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Lions.

Drew Lock started for the Giants and he left after taking a hit while delivering an incompletion on the team’s third offensive possession. Tommy DeVito replaced Lock and remained in the game for the next drive.

Lock remained on the sideline, so there doesn’t appear to be concern that he suffered a serious injury. He is set to be the backup to Daniel Jones, who did not play Thursday as he continues to work back from last year’s torn ACL.

Lock was 4-of-10 for 17 yards and an interception. He was also sacked once and pressured multiple times during his brief appearance.

UPDATE 8:01 p.m. ET: The Giants say Lock has a hip injury and is questionable to return.