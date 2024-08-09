 Skip navigation
Drew Lock’s hip is “sore,” but it’s not expected to be a long-term injury

  
Published August 8, 2024 10:53 PM

Giants backup quarterback Drew Lock left Thursday’s preseason game early with a left hip injury. Lock, though, escaped serious injury.

General Manager Joe Schoen said on the team’s broadcast that Lock was fine and could have returned to the game.

Lock landed hard on his hip after a sack by Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill.

Coach Brian Daboll said after the game that Lock is “sore” but shouldn’t miss much time, if any.

“I don’t foresee it being a long time,” Daboll said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox.

With starting Daniel Jones sitting out of the Giants’ preseason opener, Tommy DeVito went the rest of the way.

Lock was only 4-of-10 for 17 yards with an interception before leaving.

The Giants beat the Lions 14-3.