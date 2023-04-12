Drew Sample works out for Cardinals

nbc_pft_gannonondhop_230412
Jonathan Gannon wants to do what’s best for DeAndre Hopkins and the team, after he didn’t attend the first day of voluntary workouts. Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze what that could entail.
The Cardinals took a look at a free agent tight end on Wednesday.
Field Yates of ESPN reports that Drew Sample worked out for the team. There’s no word on an agreement on a contract at this time.
Sample was a 2019 second-round pick in Cincinnati and he’s spent his entire career with the Bengals. He started 13 games in 2020 and caught 40 passes for 349 yards and a touchdown, but he has not produced as much as a receiver over the rest of his career.
Sample had 18 catches for 109 yards in 28 other appearances. He only played in two games last season because of a knee injury.
Zach Ertz is recovering from a torn ACL and Trey McBride, Chris Pierce, Bernhard Seikovits, and Noah Togiai are the team’s other tight ends.