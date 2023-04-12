Drew Sample works out for Cardinals

The Cardinals took a look at a free agent tight end on Wednesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Drew Sample worked out for the team. There’s no word on an agreement on a contract at this time.

Sample was a 2019 second-round pick in Cincinnati and he’s spent his entire career with the Bengals. He started 13 games in 2020 and caught 40 passes for 349 yards and a touchdown, but he has not produced as much as a receiver over the rest of his career.

Sample had 18 catches for 109 yards in 28 other appearances. He only played in two games last season because of a knee injury.

Zach Ertz is recovering from a torn ACL and Trey McBride, Chris Pierce, Bernhard Seikovits, and Noah Togiai are the team’s other tight ends.