Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Drew Sample works out for Cardinals

  
Published April 12, 2023 01:07 PM
The Cardinals took a look at a free agent tight end on Wednesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Drew Sample worked out for the team. There’s no word on an agreement on a contract at this time.

Sample was a 2019 second-round pick in Cincinnati and he’s spent his entire career with the Bengals. He started 13 games in 2020 and caught 40 passes for 349 yards and a touchdown, but he has not produced as much as a receiver over the rest of his career.

Sample had 18 catches for 109 yards in 28 other appearances. He only played in two games last season because of a knee injury.

Zach Ertz is recovering from a torn ACL and Trey McBride, Chris Pierce, Bernhard Seikovits, and Noah Togiai are the team’s other tight ends.