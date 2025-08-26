 Skip navigation
DT Elijah Chatman, TE Greg Dulcich cut as Giants reach 53-player limit

  
Published August 26, 2025 06:11 PM

Defensive tackle Elijah Chatman played 423 defensive snaps for the Giants in 2024, but he wasn’t able to survive cutdown day in 2025.

Chatman, who also saw reps as a fullback, was waived by the Giants as they slashed their roster to 53 players on Tuesday. Chatman had 21 tackles and a sack while playing every game last season.

Tight end Greg Dulcich, a 2022 third-round pick in Denver, also saw time with the team in 2024, but was waived along with Chatman and, as previously reported, quarterback Tommy DeVito.

The Giants also waived or released wide receivers Dalen Cambre, Juice Wells, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Da’Quan Felton; defensive linemen Cory Durden, Elijah Garcia, Jordon Riley, and Jeremiah Ledbetter; offensive linemen Bryan Hudson, Jake Kubas, Jimmy Morrissey, and Stone Forsythe; defensive backs Raheem Layne, Makari Payne, Dee Williams, and Tre Hawkins; linebackers Trace Ford and Tomon Fox; running backs Dante Miller and Jonathan Ward; tight end Jermaine Terry; and kicker Jude McAtamney.

Linebacker Victor Dimukeje and running back Eric Gray will open the year on the physically unable to perform list while offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu will be on injured reserve with a designation to return. All three players will be eligible to return after four games.