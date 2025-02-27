DT Kenneth Grant won’t do on-field work at Combine

Mason Graham won’t be the only Michigan defensive lineman passing on doing on-field drills during the Scouting Combine this week.

NFL Media reports that Kenneth Grant will also be holding off until Michigan’s pro day. Grant was diagnosed with a hamstring strain during his medical check in Indianapolis and pushed to participate, but will wait for a clean bill of health ahead of the March 21 workout.

Grant had 69 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, an interception, 10 passes defensed, and three fumble recoveries over three seasons on the defensive line in Ann Arbor.

Graham is projected to go earlier than Grant, but Grant is also considered to have a good chance to go in the first round in Green Bay this April.