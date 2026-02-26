 Skip navigation
DT Peter Woods won’t work out during the Combine

  
Published February 26, 2026 12:51 PM

Defensive tackle Peter Woods’s visit to the Scouting Combine won’t include any on-field work.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Woods will not be working out in Indianapolis this week. Woods, who is not dealing with a known injury, is expected to participate in drills at Clemson’s Pro Day workout on March 12 instead.

Woods spent the last three years at Clemson and recorded 84 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles.

Woods is generally viewed as a good bet to be drafted in the first round this April, but it remains to be seen if declining to work out this week will have any negative impact on how he’s viewed by teams around the league.