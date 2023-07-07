During November 2022 collapse, Tom Brady made “urgent phone call” to FTX — and was snubbed

Tom Brady had well-documented distractions during his final year with the Buccaneers (and, presumably, his final year in football). More details are emerging about one of them — the collapse of crypto trading platform FTX.

Per the New York Times, Brady made an “urgent phone call ” during last November’s collapse to FTX executive Sina Nader, the head of the company’s partnerships. Nader, who was in the middle of a crisis meeting with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, didn’t take the call.

“I never would’ve expected to decline a call from Tom Brady,” Nader told the Times.

FTX had paid Brady $30 million, most in stock, to endorse the company. His ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, had received $18 million in FTX stock. After the company collapsed, the stock became worthless.

Per the report, Brady and Bundchen would have paid taxes on at least some of the stock.

Brady and Bundchen also have been sued by FTX customers who lost money due to alleged fraudcommitted by the company.

They both have a lot more money than $48 million. But, still, $48 million is $48 million. The fact that the collapse of FTX happened in November 2022, not long after Brady and Bundchen divorced, expands the major distractions that he was dealing with last season.

