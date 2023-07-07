 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wimbledon 2023 - Day Five - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Stefanos Tsitsipas outlasts Andy Murray at Wimbledon
NCAA Football: Illinois at Northwestern
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Women's Basketball
Nikki McCray-Penson, Olympic champion basketball player, dies at 51

Top Clips

nbc_pft_snyder_230707.jpg
Snyder’s future after Commanders sale
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atlanta_230708.jpg
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg7ehl_230707.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wimbledon 2023 - Day Five - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Stefanos Tsitsipas outlasts Andy Murray at Wimbledon
NCAA Football: Illinois at Northwestern
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Women's Basketball
Nikki McCray-Penson, Olympic champion basketball player, dies at 51

Top Clips

nbc_pft_snyder_230707.jpg
Snyder’s future after Commanders sale
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atlanta_230708.jpg
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg7ehl_230707.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

During November 2022 collapse, Tom Brady made “urgent phone call” to FTX — and was snubbed

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 7, 2023 01:10 PM

Tom Brady had well-documented distractions during his final year with the Buccaneers (and, presumably, his final year in football). More details are emerging about one of them — the collapse of crypto trading platform FTX.

Per the New York Times, Brady made an “urgent phone call ” during last November’s collapse to FTX executive Sina Nader, the head of the company’s partnerships. Nader, who was in the middle of a crisis meeting with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, didn’t take the call.

“I never would’ve expected to decline a call from Tom Brady,” Nader told the Times.

FTX had paid Brady $30 million, most in stock, to endorse the company. His ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, had received $18 million in FTX stock. After the company collapsed, the stock became worthless.

Per the report, Brady and Bundchen would have paid taxes on at least some of the stock.

Brady and Bundchen also have been sued by FTX customers who lost money due to alleged fraudcommitted by the company.

They both have a lot more money than $48 million. But, still, $48 million is $48 million. The fact that the collapse of FTX happened in November 2022, not long after Brady and Bundchen divorced, expands the major distractions that he was dealing with last season.