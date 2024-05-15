 Skip navigation
Dwayne Joseph departing Raiders to join Lions front office

  
Published May 15, 2024 12:44 PM

Detroit is adding to its front office.

Per Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Raiders director of pro scouting Dwayne Joseph is departing Las Vegas to join the Lions. Joseph’s new title with Detroit is not yet known.

Joseph, 51, had been with the Raiders since former G.M. Mike Mayock joined the team back in 2019. was previously the director of pro personnel with the Eagles.

He’s also served in front office and scouting roles for the Bears and Dolphins.

With new G.M. Tom Telesco, the Raiders hired JoJo Wooden as senior director of pro personnel earlier this year. Telesco and Wooden previously worked together with the Chargers.