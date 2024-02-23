EA says it will prevent manual addition of players who don’t accept NIL offer for college game

If it’s in the game, it’s in the game. Unless it’s not in the game.

The upcoming resurrection of the EA college football game will include players who choose to accept the offer of $600 and a free copy of the game. Those who don’t accept won’t be in the game.

Via the Associated Press, manual addition of the players who fail to accept the offer will be prevented.

It’s unclear how it will work — especially if/when gamers make minor changes to the excluded names, from adding a letter to a space to an exclamation point to any other simple adjustment that will slip past the filter.

There are plenty of strong feelings out there regarding the notion that $600 and a free copy of the game might not be good enough. One way to assess the value of the offer would be to know what EA is paying the NCAA and the schools for the right to use official names and logos and stadiums, or what it’s paying to the broadcasters whose voices and digital likenesses will be used in the game.

That would go a long way toward determining whether college football players are getting fair value, or whether they’re being exploited. Again.

But, hey, call me an asshole for pointing out that they’re possibly screwing the kids who play college football. (Some would say I’m an asshole for many other reasons than that.) People are big mad because they just want the game back, and they don’t care whether the players are fairly compensated for allowing their names, images, and likenesses to be utilized in order to ensure that the game is fully and truly authentic.