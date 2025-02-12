 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
nbc_csu_hurtsspagnuolo_250212.jpg
Spagnuolo did ‘really well’ against Eagles offense

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
nbc_csu_hurtsspagnuolo_250212.jpg
Spagnuolo did ‘really well’ against Eagles offense

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles’ 145 points in the playoffs were the most ever in one postseason

  
Published February 12, 2025 05:02 AM

With their 40-22 win at Super Bowl LIX, the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles finished a playoff run in which they scored more points than any team has ever scored in a postseason.

The Eagles also beat the Packers 22-10 in the wild card round, the Rams 28-22 in the divisional round and the Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game to total 145 points in the playoffs, the most in NFL history.

The previous record was set by the 1994 49ers, who scored 131 points during their postseason run. The Eagles’ average of 36.3 points per game in the playoffs does not break the per-game record set by those 49ers, who averaged 43.7 points per game during their three-game postseason run.

The Eagles’ 145 points came from five touchdowns each from Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, two from A.J. Brown and one each from Cooper DeJean, Jahan Dotson, Dallas Goedert, Will Shipley and DeVonta Smith. They also got 10 field goals and 13 extra points from Jake Elliott.