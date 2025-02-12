Eagles’ 145 points in the playoffs were the most ever in one postseason

With their 40-22 win at Super Bowl LIX, the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles finished a playoff run in which they scored more points than any team has ever scored in a postseason.

The Eagles also beat the Packers 22-10 in the wild card round, the Rams 28-22 in the divisional round and the Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game to total 145 points in the playoffs, the most in NFL history.

The previous record was set by the 1994 49ers, who scored 131 points during their postseason run. The Eagles’ average of 36.3 points per game in the playoffs does not break the per-game record set by those 49ers, who averaged 43.7 points per game during their three-game postseason run.

The Eagles’ 145 points came from five touchdowns each from Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, two from A.J. Brown and one each from Cooper DeJean, Jahan Dotson, Dallas Goedert, Will Shipley and DeVonta Smith. They also got 10 field goals and 13 extra points from Jake Elliott.