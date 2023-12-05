Eagles, 49ers, Cowboys can clinch playoff berths this week

Three NFC teams will head into Week 14 with a chance to clinch a spot in the postseason, but all three won’t be able to punch their tickets.

The Eagles will be in Dallas to face the Cowboys on Sunday night and the winner of that game will be able to book a spot in the playoffs along with other results. The Eagles will also be able to clinch a berth with a tie and other results.

Outside of the two NFC East teams, the 49ers also enter this week with an opportunity to sew up a playoff berth. They will need to beat the Seahawks and get other results to break their way in order to ensure a trip to the postseason.

The official playoff scenarios released by the NFL can be found here:

Dallas clinches playoff berth with :



DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie + DET win or tie + LAR loss or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don’t tie) OR DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie + DET win or tie + NO loss or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don’t tie) OR DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB tie + DET win or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don’t tie)

Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with :



PHI win + SEA loss or tie OR PHI win + LAR loss or tie OR PHI win + GB loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR PHI win + GB loss or tie + DET loss OR PHI tie + LAR loss + SEA loss OR PHI tie + LAR loss + MIN loss or tie OR PHI tie + LAR loss + GB loss or tie OR PHI tie + SEA loss + MIN loss or tie OR PHI tie + SEA loss + GB loss or tie OR PHI tie + MIN loss + GB loss

San Francisco clinches playoff berth with :

