Eagles activate Nolan Smith from injured reserve

Edge rusher Nolan Smith will be back in the Eagles lineup on Monday night.

The team announced that Smith has been activated from injured reserve ahead of their road game against the Packers. Smith started the first three games of the year, but has missed the last five with a triceps injury.

The Eagles are also expected to have Jaelan Phillips making his debut after joining the team in a trade with the Dolphins last week, so it will be a different look on the edge for the Eagles in Green Bay.

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett and offensive lineman Willie Lampkin were not activated from injured reserve. Linebacker Patrick Johnson was elevated from the practice squad in the day’s only other roster move.