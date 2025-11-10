 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles activate Nolan Smith from injured reserve

  
Published November 10, 2025 04:16 PM

Edge rusher Nolan Smith will be back in the Eagles lineup on Monday night.

The team announced that Smith has been activated from injured reserve ahead of their road game against the Packers. Smith started the first three games of the year, but has missed the last five with a triceps injury.

The Eagles are also expected to have Jaelan Phillips making his debut after joining the team in a trade with the Dolphins last week, so it will be a different look on the edge for the Eagles in Green Bay.

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett and offensive lineman Willie Lampkin were not activated from injured reserve. Linebacker Patrick Johnson was elevated from the practice squad in the day’s only other roster move.