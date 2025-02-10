 Skip navigation
Eagles add a field goal to take a 37-6 lead

  
February 9, 2025 09:41 PM

The Eagles continue to pile on.

After the Chiefs scored their first points of the game, on a Patrick Mahomes-to-Xavier Worthy throw, the Eagles answered with a 48-yard Jake Elliott field goal. It was his second field of the game after making a 48-yarder in the first half.

The Eagles lead 37-6 with 9:51 remaining in the game.

The Eagles have had nine drives, not counting a kneel down to end the half, and they have scored on six of them.

The scoring drive was 10 plays and 40 yards.

The Eagles now have outgained the Chiefs 339 to 155, with Jalen Hurts going 17-of-22 for 221 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also has run for 72 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Saquon Barkley has 22 carries for 51 yards.