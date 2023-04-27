 Skip navigation
Eagles add Nolan Smith with the 30th pick

  
Published April 27, 2023 07:48 PM
April 27, 2023 09:47 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss how Jalen Carter's "special ability" will add great value to what is already one of the strongest rosters in the league in the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles traded up to No. 9 to take Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter earlier in the night. They probably couldn’t believe their luck when their turn came around again.

Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith remained on the board, and the Eagles quickly turned in the card to select him.

Last year, they selected Georgia defenders Jordan Davis (first round) and Nakobe Dean (third round).

The picks of Carter and Smith challenges the Texans for the best first round of the 2023 draft.

An already really good defense just got better. An already really good roster just got better.

Smith played only eight games last season, missing the final six after pectoral surgery. He made 18 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks.

In his four-year career, he appeared in 46 games with 23 starts and totaled 114 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, four passes defensed and an interception.