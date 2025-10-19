Eagles break two-game losing streak with 28-22 win over Vikings

The Eagles ended a two-game losing streak, beating the Vikings 28-22.

Philadelphia is now 4-2, while Minnesota falls to 3-3.

The Vikings thought they had pulled within a field goal of winning when T.J. Hockenson caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz with 2:58 left. But replay reversed the on-field ruling of a touchdown as Hockenson didn’t have firm control when the ball hit the ground.

Minnesota finally did pull within one score but not until another 59 seconds ran off the clock before Will Reichard’s 29-yard field goal to cut the Eagles’ lead to 28-22.

The Vikings never got the ball back, with Jalen Hurts hitting A.J. Brown for a 45-yard reception on third-and-9 with 1:45 left.

Wentz’s two interceptions, including a pick-six, and the team’s red-zone woes did in the Vikings. Minnesota went 1-for-6 in the red zone, with Reichard kicking field goals of 59, 34, 28 and 35 in addition to his 29-yarder.

The Vikings outgained the Eagles 387 to 361. But Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt scored on a 42-yard pick-six of Wentz, who was hit hard in the midsection by Jalen Carter as he released the ball. Safety Andrew Mukuba also had an interception of Wentz, though the Eagles didn’t convert with points.

Wentz went 26-of-42 for 313 yards with two interceptions against his former team. Jordan Addison had nine catches for 128 yards and Justin Jefferson five catches for 79 yards.

Hurts had his first 300-yard game in 23 games, passing for 326 and throwing three touchdowns while going 19-of-23. DeVonta Smith caught nine passes for 183 yards and a touchdown, and A.J. Brown had five receptions for 79 yards. Saquon Barkley rushed for 44 yards on 18 carries.

Philadelphia had eight penalties for 64 yards, including a false start before a tush push, and Jake Elliott missed a 42-yard field goal.