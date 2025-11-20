 Skip navigation
Eagles C Cam Jurgens is in concussion protocol

  
Published November 19, 2025 07:25 PM

Eagles center Cam Jurgens missed two games with a knee injury before returning Sunday against the Lions. He played 61 of 72 offensive plays before leaving with an undisclosed injury.

Jurgens didn’t aggravate his knee injury.

Instead, Wednesday’s practice report revealed Jurgens was diagnosed with a concussion.

He did not practice.

Brett Toth is Jurgens’ backup.

Right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) also did not practice. He is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a Lisfranc sprain.

Fred Johnson is Lane Johnson’s backup.

Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday’s practice, and offensive tackle Myles Hinton (back) and offensive lineman Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle) were full participants.