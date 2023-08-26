Eagles cut Ian Book, Dan Arnold, Tyree Jackson

The Eagles wrapped up their preseason schedule on Thursday night and they started cutting down their roster on Saturday.

According to multiple reports, they have waived quarterback Ian Book, and tight end Tyree Jackson. They have also released tight end Dan Arnold.

Teams have until Tuesday afternoon to drop their rosters to 53 players.

Book was a 2021 fourth-round pick of the Saints and he started one game as a rookie. He was claimed off of waivers by the Eagles about a year ago and his departure leaves Marcus Mariota and Tanner McKee behind Jalen Hurts.

Jackson played quarterback at the University of Buffalo and transitioned to tight end in the NFL. He had three catches for 22 yards in 14 appearances for the Eagles.

Arnold signed with the Eagles this offseason. He had nine catches for 135 with the Jaguars last year and has also played for the Panthers, Cardinals, and Saints.