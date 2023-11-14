Eagles designate Justin Evans for return from IR

Safety Justin Evans is on his way back to the Eagles roster.

The Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have designated Evans for return from injured reserve. Evans has been out since hurting his knee in the team’s Week Five win over the Rams.

Evans could be activated at any point in the next 21 days, so he could play against the Chiefs this weekend. He had 15 tackles, two passes defensed, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in four games before going on injured reserve.

The Eagles also announced that they’ve signed offensive lineman Lecitus Smith and tight end Noah Togiai to the practice squad. Tight end E.J. Jenkins was released from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.