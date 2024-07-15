Eagles don’t want to “overcorrect” in preparation for 2024 season

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made a number of changes to the coaching staff after the team’s flop at the end of the 2023 season, including giving up the offensive controls to new coordinator Kellen Moore.

Sirianni isn’t changing everything about the way the Eagles do business because of their 1-6 finish. One area that seems likely to remain the same is how the team gets ready for the season.

During a session with beat reporters, Sirianni was asked if the team will ask more of players than in past training camps and preseasons in order to get out to a fast start. Sirianni noted the team’s problem wasn’t with the way they started last year and that they had long winning streaks to kick off each of the last two seasons.

“I think what’s very important is that we don’t overcorrect,” Sirianni said, via Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice. “There’s a danger of overcorrecting in my eyes. You have to adapt. You have to evolve. I don’t knock on wood because I don’t believe in all that shit, but knock on wood we’re 3-0 to start the season in our first game, right? I put a lot of work into figuring out what it takes to win the first game. Last year we started off 5-0. The year before we started off 8-0. Like, I don’t know how much to correct. The problem of where we stalled out last year has nothing to do with how training camp was, if that makes sense.”

The Eagles have had a lot of time to think about and talk about what went wrong at the end of last season, but the focus from here needs to be on 2024 and that shift will start in earnest once camp is open.