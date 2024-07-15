Nick Sirianni: Know from my gut hiring Kellen Moore was best thing for us

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni held onto his job after the team’s collapse down the stretch last season, but his responsibilities are going to be a bit different in 2024.

Sirianni has ceded control of the offense to new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and said that he will focus on overseeing the entire football operation in his fourth season in Philadelphia. To Sirianni, that means “our culture, that’s our game management, that’s everything that’s involved in it.”

In a recent conversation with beat writers, Sirianni acknowledged that making the switch wasn’t the easiest thing he’s ever done in coaching while expressing his confidence that it was the best thing for the team’s chances of success.

“I think at the end of the day, you always have to do what you feel is best for the team, right? And I think that selflessness, right, regardless of how much I love something, its what’s best for the team,” Sirianni said, via the team’s website. “And in this case, what was best for the team is that, you know, I brought Kellen in, and I let him run with the offense. We share some thoughts and he goes with it. And so that’s what I felt was best for the team. . . . I won’t lie to you that the idea was hard, but I knew with my gut that was best for the team. And I see a lot of positives from it. I’m able to see things from a 30,000-foot view. That doesn’t mean I don’t have opinions on what this should look like. You do what’s best for the team because you love the team, not because you love your selfish reasons of what you want. And I really feel good about that and I feel, like I said, I feel good in the direction we’re going in.”

The end to last season obscured the success Sirianni has had since joining the team, which is an example of why some have said NFL stands for “Not For Long.” Sirianni will be judged on his most recent results and they’ve got to be significantly better if he’ll continue to be “100 percent responsible” for the direction of the franchise.