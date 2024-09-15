Eagles downgrade A.J. Brown to out for Monday night

The Eagles have shown the 49ers how it’s done.

A day before Philadelphia’s Week 2 Monday night game — and before the commencement of the full slate of 1:00 p.m. ET Sunday games — the Eagles have downgraded receiver A.J. Brown from questionable to out with a hamstring injury.

The move, coincidentally or otherwise, gives fantasy football players full and fair notice of the fact that Brown should be benched for Week 2.

Last week, the 49ers listed running back Christian McCaffrey as questionable with a calf/Achilles injury and at no point downgraded him. He was surprisingly added to the list of inactive players, 90 minutes before kickoff. The delayed disclosure left many in a lurch; the NFL investigated the situation but did not discipline the 49ers.

Brown suffered the injury during practice this week. He was off the report on Thursday, limited in practice on Friday, and out of practice on Saturday. The Eagles had listed him as questionable.