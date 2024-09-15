 Skip navigation
Bills show they're still the class of the AFC East
Bills show they're still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL's handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Eagles downgrade A.J. Brown to out for Monday night

  
Published September 15, 2024 12:15 PM

The Eagles have shown the 49ers how it’s done.

A day before Philadelphia’s Week 2 Monday night game — and before the commencement of the full slate of 1:00 p.m. ET Sunday games — the Eagles have downgraded receiver A.J. Brown from questionable to out with a hamstring injury.

The move, coincidentally or otherwise, gives fantasy football players full and fair notice of the fact that Brown should be benched for Week 2.

Last week, the 49ers listed running back Christian McCaffrey as questionable with a calf/Achilles injury and at no point downgraded him. He was surprisingly added to the list of inactive players, 90 minutes before kickoff. The delayed disclosure left many in a lurch; the NFL investigated the situation but did not discipline the 49ers.

Brown suffered the injury during practice this week. He was off the report on Thursday, limited in practice on Friday, and out of practice on Saturday. The Eagles had listed him as questionable.