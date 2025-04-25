 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe's legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for 'weirdest' draft trade

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Roger Goodell: NFL to play three games on Christmas every year

  
Published April 25, 2025 02:11 PM

The NFL will be playing three games on Christmas in 2025 and that’s the plan for every year in the future as well.

That was the word from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday. The league said at one point that they would not play games on Christmas if it fell on a Tuesday or Wednesday, but they shifted to schedule a pair of games when Christmas fell on Wednesday in 2024.

NFL vice president of broadcast planning and scheduling Mike North said recently that the league might stick with two games on a Tuesday or Weednesday, but Goodell said that the league plans to keep the three-game schedule in place regardless of when Christmas falls in the week.

“We will clearly have three games every year,” Goodell said.

The Chiefs played on Christmas the last two years and expressed interest in being a fixture on the holiday, but North said that the league is unlikely to have a permanent Christmas team. Goodell concurred by saying “I think we’ll continue to rotate” the teams that play that day.