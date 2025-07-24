Eagles DT Jordan Davis lost 26 pounds this offseason

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis is hoping less is more this season.

Reporters at Wednesday’s opening practice of training camp noted that Davis looked slimmer than he did when the Eagles were winning the Super Bowl in New Orleans in February. Davis confirmed that was the case at a Thursday press conference and said he currently weighs 330 pounds, which is down 26 pounds from where he was playing last season.

Davis said he thought it was time to make a change for both football and overall life reasons. He said it feels “amazing” and that he believes he’s still as powerful as he was at the higher weight.

“I’m still that Jordan Davis,” Davis said. “I’m still gonna be that anchor. I’m still gonna be that same player. But knowing that with this new weight, I can do a lot more. I can move a lot more on passing reps. I’m gonna be expected to add that. And that’s just what’s been communicated with me from the top down. And honestly, I’m here for it. I’m ready for it. I’m just ready to go.”

The Eagles exercised Davis’s fifth-year option for 2026, so he’s not in a contract year, but adding pass rush potency to what he’s brought to the table as a run-stuffing starter in the middle of the line might help speed up extension talks to keep him in Philadelphia.