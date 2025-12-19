Eagles elevate TE E.J. Jenkins, CB Brandon Johnson from the practice squad for Saturday’s game

The Eagles announced two elevations for Saturday’s game against the Commanders.

Tight end E.J. Jenkins and cornerback Brandon Johnson are eligible to be on the game-day roster.

It is the second elevation for Jenkins this season. He was also called up for the Week 7 win over the Vikings, and he played five snaps on offense and 19 on special teams.

Jenkins, who entered the rookie free agent with the Jets in 2023, has spent the majority of the past two seasons on the Eagles’ practice squad. Last year, Jenkins played eight games for the Eagles.

He had his first NFL catch and NFL touchdown in the 2024 regular-season finale against the Giants.

Jenkins played nearly as many snaps on special teams (91) in the regular season as he did on offense (95).

Tight end Cameron Latu, who also serves as a fullback, is questionable to play with a stinger.

This is Johnson’s first elevation, opening the door for the rookie free agent to make his NFL debut on Saturday night.