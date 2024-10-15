Eagles expect Jordan Mailata to miss time with hamstring injury

The main headlines from Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni’s Monday press conference dealt with his apology for yelling at fans in the wake of the team’s 20-16 win over the Browns, but it also included some details about the team as it moves toward Week Seven.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata injured his hamstring against Cleveland and Sirianni said that the team is set to play without him for the near future.

“It looks like Jordan is going to be out a couple weeks,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “We’ll see exactly how long it’s going to be. I don’t have that information yet, exactly all that. Jordan is busting his butt trying to make a play, and unfortunately that happened.”

Sirianni was asked if moving Mekhi Becton from guard to tackle is a consideration while Mailata is injured. Sirianni said “everything is on the table” as the team works out who will be at left tackle against the Giants this week.