Eagles express condolences to victims of Philadelphia plane crash

A horrifying scene played out in Philadelphia on Friday night, when an air ambulance carrying six crashed on a street in a massive explosion that killed a potentially significant number of people on the ground.

It comes only two days after an Army helicopter crashed into a passenger jet in Washington, killing 67.

The Eagles have issued a statement following Friday’s tragedy.

“The Eagles organization was heartbroken to learn of the tragic loss of life earlier this evening as a result of the plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia,” the team said. “We extend our condolences to the victims and loved ones they leave behind. We are grateful to the first responders for their heroic actions at the scene.”

The videos and photos from the scene are very hard to watch. And it shows that the risks of aviation incidents extend well beyond the people on the planes.

We’ve been thinking continuously of the victims of these events and the many more who have been traumatized by the incidents and their aftermath. We hope that important lessons will be learned in order to prevent similar disasters in the future, and we hope that the discourse will focus fully on the the people who have died and those they leave behind.