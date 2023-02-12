Eagles go three-and-out after Chiefs touchdown

 Skip navigation
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Published February 12, 2023 02:12 PM
February 10, 2023 12:56 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their final predictions for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

After both the Eagles and Chiefs scored touchdowns on their first possessions, Philadelphia couldn’t replicate that success on its second second.

Super Bowl LVII has officially had its first punt after the Eagles went three-and-out.

Running back Miles Sanders had a brief stay in the medical tent and went to the locker room but was back on the sideline for the start of the Eagles’ second possession. Kenneth Gainwell stayed in the game, though, catching a pass on the drive’s first play. But receiver Zach Pascal was flagged for offensive pass interference, setting up first-and-20 — effectively derailing the drive.

Gainwell was then taken down for just a 1-yard gain on first down. On second-and-19, L’Jarius Sneed evaded a block from Dallas Goedert to bring down DeVonta Smith for a 5-yard gain on a screen, setting up third-and-14.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was forced to throw the ball away on third down, as defensive end Frank Clark flushed him out of the pocket to the left and was bearing down on Hurts as he was running out of bounds.

The game’s first punt was fielded on a bounce by Kadarius Toney after it went 56 yards and retuned to the Chiefs’ 34 with 4:46 left in the first quarter.