Eagles have zero first-quarter points in first five games, for first time ever

The Eagles spent the bye week working on starting faster.

They might need another bye week to get there.

As noted by the Fox broadcast for the Browns-Eagles game, the Eagles have not scored a point in the first quarter of the first five games of a season.

It likely won’t matter against the Browns. But it’s something that the Eagles need to fix as the season progresses — especially with upcoming games against the Cowboys (twice), Commanders (twice), the Ravens, Bengals, and Steelers.

Through four games, the Eagles are 2-2. Last year, they started 10-1.