Eagles have zero first-quarter points in first five games, for first time ever

  
Published October 13, 2024 01:49 PM

The Eagles spent the bye week working on starting faster.

They might need another bye week to get there.

As noted by the Fox broadcast for the Browns-Eagles game, the Eagles have not scored a point in the first quarter of the first five games of a season.

It likely won’t matter against the Browns. But it’s something that the Eagles need to fix as the season progresses — especially with upcoming games against the Cowboys (twice), Commanders (twice), the Ravens, Bengals, and Steelers.

Through four games, the Eagles are 2-2. Last year, they started 10-1.