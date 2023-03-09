Eagles hire DJ Eliot as linebackers coach

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles hire DJ Eliot as linebackers coach

  
Published March 9, 2023 11:03 AM
nbc_pft_cgjgannon_230302
March 2, 2023 08:30 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate factors besides Jonathan Gannon that contributed to the Eagles blowing a 10-point halftime lead in Super Bowl LVII by allowing 24 points and 212 yards.

The Eagles have found a new linebackers coach — and it’s not Matt Patricia.

Philadelphia announced on Thursday that the club has agreed to terms with DJ Eliot to coach the position.

Eliot is a longtime defensive coordinator at the college level, most recently at Temple. Eliot was also the defensive coordinator at Kansas (2019-2020), Colorado (2017-2018), and Kentucky (2013-2016).

He replaces Nick Rallis, who is now the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator under former Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon.

Notably, Patricia was a candidate to join the Eagles as the LBs coach . He may still be in play for a different role on the defensive staff, but he won’t coach the linebackers. While Patricia called New England’s offensive plays in 2022, there’s a sense he will not return to the franchise in 2023 after the Patriots hired Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator.

Philadelphia previously named Sean Desai their new defensive coordinator.