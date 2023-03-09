Eagles hire DJ Eliot as linebackers coach

The Eagles have found a new linebackers coach — and it’s not Matt Patricia.

Philadelphia announced on Thursday that the club has agreed to terms with DJ Eliot to coach the position.

Eliot is a longtime defensive coordinator at the college level, most recently at Temple. Eliot was also the defensive coordinator at Kansas (2019-2020), Colorado (2017-2018), and Kentucky (2013-2016).

He replaces Nick Rallis, who is now the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator under former Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon.

Notably, Patricia was a candidate to join the Eagles as the LBs coach . He may still be in play for a different role on the defensive staff, but he won’t coach the linebackers. While Patricia called New England’s offensive plays in 2022, there’s a sense he will not return to the franchise in 2023 after the Patriots hired Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator.

Philadelphia previously named Sean Desai their new defensive coordinator.