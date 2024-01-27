Eagles hire Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

When Vic Fangio and the Dolphins announced a mutual parting after the end of Miami’s season, it didn’t take long for Fangio to be linked with the Eagles.

That link is now official. The Eagles announced that Fangio is their new defensive coordinator on Saturday afternoon.

“Vic’s reputation obviously speaks for itself,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said in a statement. “He’s a brilliant defensive mind who has coached at a very high level in this league for many years. In my time spent with Vic, I’ve seen firsthand what makes him such a great coach – tremendous knowledge of the game, passion, and work ethic. I’m excited for our coaches and players to be able to learn from him and see it for themselves.”

Fangio consulted with the Eagles during the 2022 season and the team’s run to the Super Bowl. He accepted the job with the Dolphins before Jonathan Gannon left Philadelphia for Arizona or he likely would have been in the job during the 2023 campaign.

The Eagles will be hoping that his arrival helps them clean up the defensive issues that helped them finish the year with six losses in their final seven games.