Eagles hold off Cowboys 28-23 to take 2 1/2-game lead in NFC East

Football is a game of inches. That’s how close the Cowboys were to upsetting the Eagles or at least having an opportunity to take the game to overtime with a game-tying field goal from a kicker who has yet to miss in his career.

The Cowboys had a touchdown and a two-point conversion overturned by replay. Rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker was a foot from scoring a fourth-down touchdown, and a drive later, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was a right foot from a two-point conversion.

The NFC East showdown lived up to the hype with the game ending on a 23-yard Dak Prescott pass to CeeDee Lamb to the Eagles 4. Sydney Brown and Reed Blankenship converged on Lamb and forced a fumble that Blankenship recovered at the 6 as time expired.

It allowed the Eagles to hold on for a dramatic 28-23 win.

Philadelphia is 8-1 and holds a 2 1/2-game lead on the Cowboys, who are 5-3. All of Dallas’ losses are on the road.

The Eagles led 28-17 in the fourth quarter and not only kept the Cowboys in it but nearly melted down.

The Eagles fumbled with 59 seconds left when A.J. Brown collided with D’Andre Swift on third down. Swift lost the ball, and right guard Tyler Steen recovered for the Eagles at the Philadelphia 31. The Eagles punted, and the Cowboys began their final drive at their own 14 with 46 seconds left and no timeouts.

The Eagles defense inexplicably committed three penalties for 56 yards to give the Cowboys a chance. Cornerback James Bradberry was called for a 36-yard pass interference penalty on the first play; Haason Reddick had a roughing the passer penalty; and Jalen Carter jumped offsides.

That got the Cowboys as close as the 6-yard line before Tyler Smith had a false start and Josh Sweat sacked Prescott for an 11-yard loss. Prescott then threw incomplete to Jalen Tolbert, and after a delay of game, Lamb came up short of the end zone to send Eagles fans home happy.

On their next-to-last drive, the Cowboys moved from their own 26 to the Eagles 31 with time ticking down before back-to-back sacks of Prescott lost 11 yards. Brandon Graham had the first and split the second with rookie Jalen Carter. Prescott’s fourth down pass intended for Tolbert never had a chance.

The Cowboys had 406 yards but went only 3-of-5 in the red zone as their issues inside the opponents’ 20 continue.

Prescott was 29-of-44 for 374 yards and three touchdowns as he frantically rallied the Cowboys and gave them a chance. Lamb caught 11 passes for 191 yards, and tight end Jake Ferguson caught seven passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Hurts, who aggravated his left knee at the end of the first half but didn’t miss any time, was 17-of-23 for 207 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown, getting 10 carries for 36 yards.

A.J. Brown’s streak of at least 125 yards ended with 66 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons and Graham each had 1.5 sacks.