Eagles’ James Bradberry in concussion protocol, unlikely to play Thursday

Eagles cornerback James Bradberry is in the concussion protocol.

Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed today that Bradberry is in the protocol after suffering a concussion Sunday in New England.

The Eagles play the Vikings on Thursday night, which means Bradberry will almost certainly miss this week. It’s very rare for a player who suffers a concussion on Sunday to get cleared in time to play on Thursday.

Josh Jobe is next on the Eagles’ cornerback depth chart and likely will get his first career start on Thursday night.