Eagles lead Rams 13-10 at halftime of divisional round

The Eagles have broken off a couple of big runs in the first half of Sunday’s game and lead the divisional matchup with the Rams 13-10 at halftime.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on a 44-yard touchdown run to cap Philadelphia’s first drive. Then Saquon Barkley sprinted for a 62-yard touchdown late in the first period.

Through two quarters, Barkley already has 118 yards from scrimmage — 94 rushing on 11 carries plus three catches for 24 yards.

Hurts is 9-of-12 for 66 yards, though he’s also taken four sacks, two of which knocked Philadelphia out of field-goal range.

Jared Verse — who criticized Philadelphia fans earlier this week — had two of the four first-half sacks for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles did answer Philadelphia’s first touchdown with Matthew Stafford’s 4-yard TD to Tyler Higbee midway through the first quarter. Joshua Karty also hit a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter to narrow Philadelphia’s lead to three points.

Stafford is 10-of-15 for 126 yards with a TD. Kyren Williams has 46 yards on nine carries.

The snow picked up in the second quarter and the conditions started to affect the game, particularly with defenders and their footing.

Los Angeles will receive the second-half kickoff.