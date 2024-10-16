 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_v2_241016.jpg
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
nbc_simms_jetsadams_241016.jpg
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
nbc_simms_amaricooper_241016.jpg
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_v2_241016.jpg
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
nbc_simms_jetsadams_241016.jpg
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
nbc_simms_amaricooper_241016.jpg
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles open TE Albert Okwuegbunam’s 21-day window

  
Published October 16, 2024 03:36 PM

The Eagles designated tight end Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day window.

The team can return him to the active roster at any time in the next three weeks, and it likely will be sooner than later with starter Dallas Goedert still out of practice with a hamstring injury.

Okwuegbunam underwent core muscle surgery before the start of the season.

The Eagles acquired Okwuegbunam in a trade with the the Broncos before the start of the 2023 season. He played four games in the middle of last season, seeing action on 57 percent of the offensive snaps in those games, and he saw one target.

Okwuegbunam went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Dec. 30.

The Broncos made Okwuegbunam a fourth-round pick in 2020, and he appeared in 26 games over three seasons with the team. Okwuegbunam totaled 54 receptions for 546 yards and four touchdowns.