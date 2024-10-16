Eagles open TE Albert Okwuegbunam’s 21-day window

The Eagles designated tight end Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day window.

The team can return him to the active roster at any time in the next three weeks, and it likely will be sooner than later with starter Dallas Goedert still out of practice with a hamstring injury.

Okwuegbunam underwent core muscle surgery before the start of the season.

The Eagles acquired Okwuegbunam in a trade with the the Broncos before the start of the 2023 season. He played four games in the middle of last season, seeing action on 57 percent of the offensive snaps in those games, and he saw one target.

Okwuegbunam went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Dec. 30.

The Broncos made Okwuegbunam a fourth-round pick in 2020, and he appeared in 26 games over three seasons with the team. Okwuegbunam totaled 54 receptions for 546 yards and four touchdowns.