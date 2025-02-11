 Skip navigation
Eagles parade is set for Friday

  
Published February 11, 2025 06:47 AM

The City of Brotherly Love will celebrate the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship on Valentine’s Day.

Eagles president Don Smolenski said on WIP that the team will hold a parade through Philadelphia on Friday. There is expected to be a winter storm on Tuesday that stretches into Wednesday and that impacted the plans for a celebration of the second title in franchise history.

“We are holding Friday,” Smolenski said. “Friday will be the day. I think we’re going to do something tomorrow with the city, but I think we put something out last night just to say Friday. Just watching the weather, we’ve got some snow coming this week so we want to be respectful for the city to do what they need to do. One extra day of planning doesn’t hurt and it’s a nice way to kick off the weekend.”

The city confirmed the date on Monday and said full details of the plans for the parade will be released soon. The celebration after Super Bowl LII featured a memorable speech from center Jason Kelce, but his retirement means others will take center stage during these festivities.