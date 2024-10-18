Eagles place LT Jordan Mailata on injured reserve

The Eagles will not have their starting left tackle for at least four weeks.

Philadelphia announced on Friday that Jordan Mailata has been placed on injured reserve.

Mailata suffered a hamstring injury early on in the Week 6 victory over the Browns. Head coach Nick Sirianni previously noted that Mailata would miss “a couple weeks.”

Fred Johnson is slated to fill in at left tackle.

Mailata has started 62 games for Philadelphia at left tackle since 2020, including all 17 last year.