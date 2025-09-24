Eagles place Nolan Smith, Jakorian Bennett, Darius Cooper on IR

The Eagles have made several roster moves on Wednesday, including putting a key defensive contributor on injured reserve.

Linebacker Nolan Smith, cornerback Jakorian Bennett, and receiver Darius Cooper were all placed on IR on Wednesday.

Smith suffered a triceps injury that is expected to keep him out through at least the team’s bye in Week 9, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Eagles play the Packers on Monday night in Week 10.

After recording 6.5 sacks in 2024, Smith has forced a fumble and recorded 10 total tackles so far in 2025.

As corresponding moves, the Eagles signed safety Marcus Epps, tight end Cam Latu, and cornerback Parry Nickerson to the 53-man roster.

Philadelphia also announced that linebacker Lance Dixon, defensive back Eli Ricks, and receiver Quez Watkins have all been signed to the practice squad.