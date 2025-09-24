 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles place Nolan Smith, Jakorian Bennett, Darius Cooper on IR

  
Published September 24, 2025 03:03 PM

The Eagles have made several roster moves on Wednesday, including putting a key defensive contributor on injured reserve.

Linebacker Nolan Smith, cornerback Jakorian Bennett, and receiver Darius Cooper were all placed on IR on Wednesday.

Smith suffered a triceps injury that is expected to keep him out through at least the team’s bye in Week 9, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Eagles play the Packers on Monday night in Week 10.

After recording 6.5 sacks in 2024, Smith has forced a fumble and recorded 10 total tackles so far in 2025.

As corresponding moves, the Eagles signed safety Marcus Epps, tight end Cam Latu, and cornerback Parry Nickerson to the 53-man roster.

Philadelphia also announced that linebacker Lance Dixon, defensive back Eli Ricks, and receiver Quez Watkins have all been signed to the practice squad.