Eagles put DB Tyler Hall on IR, sign T Gottlieb Ayedze

The Eagles announced a handful of roster moves on Saturday.

They placed defensive back Tyler Hall on injured reserve, signed tackle Gottlieb Ayedze, and waived defensive back Mekhi Garner.

Hall signed with the team in March after spending the last two seasons with the Raiders. He had 40 tackles and a sack in 18 games for Vegas and has also played for the Rams and Falcons.

Hall also had two tackles in two preseason games with the Eagles this summer.

Ayedze spent time with the Eagles this offseason after going undrafted, but was waived in late July. Garner played two special teams snaps for the Eagles on Thursday night.