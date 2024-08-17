 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles put DB Tyler Hall on IR, sign T Gottlieb Ayedze

  
Published August 17, 2024 02:47 PM

The Eagles announced a handful of roster moves on Saturday.

They placed defensive back Tyler Hall on injured reserve, signed tackle Gottlieb Ayedze, and waived defensive back Mekhi Garner.

Hall signed with the team in March after spending the last two seasons with the Raiders. He had 40 tackles and a sack in 18 games for Vegas and has also played for the Rams and Falcons.

Hall also had two tackles in two preseason games with the Eagles this summer.

Ayedze spent time with the Eagles this offseason after going undrafted, but was waived in late July. Garner played two special teams snaps for the Eagles on Thursday night.