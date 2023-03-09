Eagles release Brett Toth

The Eagles have moved on from one of their offensive linemen.

Philadelphia released Brett Toth on Thursday, the team announced.

Toth missed the entire 2022 season with a knee injury suffered late in 2021. He was on the physically unable to perform list.

Having entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent, Toth has appeared in 17 career games with one start. He also has spent time with the Cardinals.