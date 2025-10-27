Eagles release DB Parry Nickerson

The Eagles kicked off their bye week by opening up a spot on their 53-man roster.

The team announced the release of defensive back Parry Nickerson. They also released defensive end Titus Leo from the practice squad.

Nickerson played eight defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps in Sunday’s 38-20 win over the Giants. Nickerson played in four other games this season and was credited with two tackles.

Nickerson was a Jets sixth-round pick in 2018 and has also seen time with the Jaguars, Packers, Vikings, and Dolphins.

Leo did not see any regular season action with the Eagles. He played in four games for the Patriots last year.