Eagles release Deon Cain, Cameron Tom

A handful of Eagles cuts were reported on Saturday and the team officially announced seven roster moves on Sunday.

In addition to the previously reported releases of tackle Dennis Kelly, guard Josh Andrews, tight end Dan Arnold, and tackle Brett Toth, the Eagles also released wide receiver Deon Cain and center Cameron Tom. They placed tackle Roderick Johnson on injured reserve.

Saturday’s reported cuts also included quarterback Ian Book, tight end Tyree Jackson, and guard Tyrese Robinson, but the Eagles have not confirmed those moves.

Cain spent time on the Eagles’ practice squad the last two seasons, but has not appeared in a regular season game since he was with the Steelers in 2020. Tom and Johnson were also on the practice squad last year.