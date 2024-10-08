 Skip navigation
Other PFT Content

Other PFT Content

Eagles release Devin White

  
Published October 8, 2024 04:41 PM

Devin White’s brief run with the Eagles came to an end on Tuesday.

The Eagles announced that they released the veteran linebacker. White signed with the Eagles in March, but it was clear that the team did not have a role for him on their defense this season.

White was inactive for the first four games of the year, so it’s not a surprise that the team has decided to fill the roster spot with someone who might figure into their plans.

White signed with the Eagles after five seasons with the Bucs. White, who was a 2019 first-round pick, was a second-team All-Pro while helping the Bucs win a Super Bowl in his second season but his play slipped last year after he and the team couldn’t agree on a new deal. With his time in Philly over, we’ll have to see if White gets another chance to rebound.