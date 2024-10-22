 Skip navigation
Eagles release WR Parris Campbell

  
Published October 22, 2024 04:46 PM

The Eagles have let go of a receiver.

Philadelphia announced on Tuesday that the club has released Parris Campbell.

Campbell, 27, had appeared in four games for the Eagles this season, including Sunday’s win over the Giants. But he received just one target in that game.

Campbell caught six passes for 30 yards with a touchdown in his four appearances, playing 112 offensive snaps.

An Indianapolis second-round pick in 2019, Campbell has caught 123 passes for 1,117 yards with six TDs in 58 career games for the Colts, Giants, and Eagles.

Philadelphia also announced the club has released defensive back JT Woods from its practice squad.