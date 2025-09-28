Eagles rolling over Bucs with 24-6 halftime lead

The Buccaneers aren’t likely to come back from the hole they are in today. Tampa Bay, with three consecutive comebacks ending with game-winning scores in the final minute, are down 24-6 at halftime today.

The Eagles aren’t the Falcons, Texans or Jets.

The only good news for the Bucs, if there is good news, is the 65-yard field goal that Chase McLaughin nailed on the final play of the half. It was 1 yard off the NFL record set by Justin Tucker. Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, it was only three points, and the Eagles receive the second-half kickoff.

The Eagles have outgained the Bucs 201 to 99 and it would have been more if not for Cameron Latu’s block of Riley Dixon’s punt that Sydney Brown returned 35 yards for a touchdown. Philadelphia has punted only once.

Jalen Hurts is 15-of-16 for 130 yards and two touchdowns, both to Dallas Goedert. The tight end has four catches for 37 yards, with his touchdowns covering 2 and 5 yards. Hurts leads the Eagles in rushing with 42 yards on four carries.

Baker Mayfield is 12-of-21 for 65 yards.

Eagles right guard Tyler Steen left for the locker room late in the second quarter after injuring his leg. Matt Pryor replaced him.