Eagles rookie CB Cooper DeJean practices for first time in training camp

  
Published August 13, 2024 10:29 AM

Eagles second-round pick Cooper DeJean is on the practice field for the first time this summer.

Reporters at Tuesday’s joint practice with the Patriots sent word that the cornerback was dressed in full gear. Head coach Nick Sirianni said at his press conference that DeJean will do individual work and that the team will decide on team work down the line.

DeJean was placed on the non-football injury list to open camp after hurting his hamstring while working out on his own. He also fractured his fibula while at Iowa last season, so the Eagles will be hoping for an extended run of good health with both of those issues in the background.

The Eagles took another cornerback in the first round in Quinyon Mitchell and they’ll be looking for both players to strengthen the back end of the defense this fall.