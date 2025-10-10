Eagles rule out CB Quinyon Mitchell

Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell left for the training room in the first half. He returned to the sideline but was wearing a beanie and making no move to return.

As expected, the Eagles have ruled out Mitchell with a hamstring injury.

He made one tackle before leaving.

Mitchell earned NFC defensive player of the week honors after the team’s win over the Buccaneers on Sept. 28.

Adoree Jackson, who lost his starting job to Kelee Ringo, has replaced Mitchell.

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 137 yards.

The Giants still lead the Eagles 20-17.