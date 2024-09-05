Eagles rule out Isaiah Rodgers for Friday’s opener

The Eagles ruled out another player for Friday’s opener against the Packers in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers will not play in the game. Rodgers has been limited in practice by a hand injury this week and the Eagles ruled him out on their final injury report of the week.

Rodgers signed with the Eagles last August after being suspended for a gambling violation. He was reinstated earlier this year, but his return to game action will have to wait until the Eagles are back in the United States.

Linebacker Devin White was ruled out with an ankle injury on Wednesday. White did not make the trip to Brazil with the team.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown and guard Landon Dickerson were on the injury report after resting in Tuesday’s practice, but neither player has an injury designation.